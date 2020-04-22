Centrica sinks to new low, Drax up 88%

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Lloyd's of London insurers Hiscox (LSE:HSX) and Beazley (LSE:BEZ) were also in focus after they forecast claims of up to $345 million (£280 million) to settle claims in relation to the pandemic.

Hiscox expects to pay net claims totalling up to $150 million for event cancellation and other segments including travel should disruption last for a six-month period from March. If restrictions are extended, these claims could increase by an additional $25 million.

The company believes its business interruption exposure to Covid-19 is limited in Hiscox Europe and it has negligible exposure in Hiscox USA. Shares were 3% higher at 819.2p, while Beazley was 1p higher at 367.4p after it said its early estimate of losses relating to Covid-19 was $170 million net of reinsurance.

In other Covid-19 developments, housebuilder Bellway (LSE:BWY) said its board had taken a voluntary, temporary 20% reduction in basic salary and fees covering 1 April to 31 May. This money will be donated to various charities, with the company match-funding the donations with a contribution to Cancer Research UK.

The directors of Johnson Matthey, meanwhile, will make a donation equal to 20% of their salaries and fees for at least the first quarter of 2020/21 to provide support to the company’s special fund for science education.

