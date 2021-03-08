Chart of the week: are oil majors winning over sceptics?

My recent coverage of the UK oil majors started in my 19 October column last year.

At that time, the market was supremely bearish on oil and oil shares. It (erroneously) believed that the oil market was hugely over-supplied, while the memory of the futures price going negative in April was still fresh in traders’minds.

As I pointed out in October, the oil price was recovering from that low point but oil shares were not. I believed there was a huge opportunity for the market to wake up to reality and set oil shares upwards.

My timing was fortuitous, as both BP (LSE:BP.) and Shell (LSE:RDSB) made their major lows just a week later on 27 October – plenty of time to take action!

But of course, if we believed the simplistic story that oil was in decline and renewables on the rise, you might take the view of the vast majority that oil shares were to be avoided at all costs, especially if you wanted to ‘save the planet’. And that would have been a missed opportunity.

In fact, in the 18 weeks since the lows, the majors have advanced by a stunning 70% - and the minnows by a tasty 260%.

This is the updated chart that guided me with this: