The big dividends on offer from Big Oil 

The light at the end of the tunnel could be an oil flare. While the oil majors have been among the worst affected stocks during the pandemic, with investors worrying about the effect of reduced global activity on crude prices, a possible upturn is back on the agenda.

Brent crude this week topped $60 a barrel for the first time in just over 12 months, a remarkable recovery given the slump in gross domestic product in the US, UK, Europe and elsewhere. Optimism that this year really will be the start of a global recovery is starting to take hold.

Much of that has been prompted by the stimulus package proposed by incoming US President Joe Biden, one that Congress looks set to pass now that the divisive days of President Donald Trump have been replaced with an uneasy spirit of cooperation between Democrats and some leading Republicans.

New Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claims the country could soon return to full employment, although the pick-up in jobs has so far been disappointing. The Congressional Budget Office predicts that the US economy, the largest in the world, will return to its pre-pandemic levels by the middle of 2021 and that its performance in the third quarter will be 3.7% ahead of last year.

That will be welcome news for the oil majors, despite the nascent shift towards electric cars and Biden’s avowed aim to create a greener energy policy.

Certainly 2020 was tough, culminating in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last week reporting a heavy loss in the fourth quarter of a year. It was described by Chair and Chief Executive Darren Woods as "the most challenging" market conditions the firm has ever encountered.