Chart of the week: can rising bond yields help Lloyds?

I last covered Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) in my column on March, 9 as markets were in free-fall at the height of the coronavirus crash. The FTSE low was set a few days later on 23 March, when Lloyds traded around the bombed-out 30p area.

Since then, the FTSE 100 has improved up by a healthy 1,200 pts (25%) - but has Lloyds matched it?

In fact, it has gone nowhere. It trades still in the 30p range. It has not taken part in the strong market rallies of recent weeks.

It is not hard to see why. Bullish sentiment is on the floor as the economy remains pandemic-depressed, while loan margins are still wafer-thin.

But could this relative under-performance be about to change? I have been expecting an increase in bond yields for a while now. Last week my confidence in that outlook improved with US Treasury prices falling after a ‘surprise’ poor US government auction.

Virtually no one expects interest rates and yield to do anything other than move ‘lower for longer,’ with some expecting even more rates to go negative. I am taking the other side of that bet.

So is indigestion setting in to the US Treasury market? With a veritable tsunami of supply to be issued to finance the various bail-outs, any demand hiccough would send shockwaves through the global financial markets.

So this may well be the ultimate test of the fashionable MMT (Modern Money Theory), which claims debt does not matter and sovereigns can rack up their debt to infinity – and beyond - with no consequence to financial markets. We shall see.

But a rising bond yield would do wonders to banks’ earnings – and send depressed equities northwards at a rate of knots.

And my technical studies certainly point to this bullish outlook: