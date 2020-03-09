Chart of the week: The outlook for Lloyds Banking Group shares

There has been a sudden sea change in stock markets

Is there any share out there that is proving immune to the coronavirus? While a human vaccine may be months away, a financial vaccine is unlikely to be discovered for months, if not years. The Fed’s pop-gun of an historic 50 basis-point (bps) rate cut last week provoked waves of selling – continued with force Monday morning - and that contrary action set the seal on the new bear market being unleashed. That misfire was no accident.

There is little doubt that fears over a possible pandemic to sweep the Western world are growing fast, and that is having a direct and immediate effect on economic activity. But the underlying motivation for selling is the sudden reversal of mood. Before, complacency. Now, fear. And that transformation last month was in the blink of an eye. Most investors missed it.

We have had virus pandemics before – and markets mostly recovered quickly. But not this time.

And with corporate (and personal) debt levels at record highs, any fears that the servicing of these massive debt loads will be in jeopardy will/are sending shivers down the backs of money managers – and private investors alike. So even a small reduction in cash flows would bring into focus the spectre of bond defaults and then bankruptcy for some firms with the inevitable domino effect on others. The Fed has shot its wad and is out of ammo.

But even with record low interest rates, under this scenario, many commercial firms may not be able to roll their debt into this low rate regime. Corporate debt yields are already rising (bonds falling) in an ominous foretaste of what is to come.

And in the firing line of the above scenario, the major banks are front and centre. They hold the mountains of loans as assets that are suddenly vulnerable to downgrades. The ratings agencies received massive criticism after the 2008 Credit Crunch for not moving earlier to downgrade many poorly performing CDOs (collateralized debt obligation). Dare they repeat that mistake this time?

The ‘bad’ loan book from the 2008 Credit Crunch bucket appears set to expand. To add to the banks’ woes, new loans are reaping miserly returns with margins are razor-thin.

Long-time readers will know I have been bearish on Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) for a very long time. The last time I covered it was on 3 December 2018 and this was the short-range chart then: