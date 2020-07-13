Chart of the week: the future for Tesla shares

Is Tesla today’s Radio Corporation of America?

Where do I start with today’s manic bids for stocks? I should say the mania exists at its most intense in the big-name US FAANGs high-tech (and also in major biotech names). But the poster child of Nasdaq’s near-vertical ascent must be electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its ‘unconventional’ CEO, Elon Musk.

And please note that the US Nasdaq is the only major index that is making new all-time highs. Every other global major index is in a bear trend. That needs to be kept very firmly in mind.

One of the many measures highlighting the mania for share buying since 2009 must be the amazing performance of Tesla shares – from $25 eight years ago to the current highly bubblicious $1,540 today (and climbing). All the while, the company only made its first (minute) profit in Q1 of this year.

Oh, and although it sells a tiny fraction of the output of the automotive majors, its market cap is almost on a par with that of the top five of Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) combined. That is some achievement.

But, of course, it is the story that drives ‘investors’ to buy the shares, not the financials. We all know electric vehicles are likely to be part of the future – and Tesla is leading the way forward. The fossil-fuelled dinosaurs produced by the others are so last century, or so the story goes.

That story may well be true, but while technology may be favouring Tesla, the share price performance could tell a different story later on.

In fact, there is an historic precedence for the spectacular bursting of a tech bubble in the example of Radio Corporation of America (RCA). This company was the leader in the new radio technology and was leading research into television in the 1920s. Then, that company was the future and where massive profits seemed assured. It was the hot tech momentum stock of its day.

But then, in October 1929, as the shares were making new highs, the Wall Street Crash intervened, and this is the result: