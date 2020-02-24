Chart of the week: I remain bullish on these two shares
After tracking this pair since last year, our technical analyst still sees significant upside potential.
Canopy Growth and Tilray – still rising from the ashes?
I last covered Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) on 20 January, which was a follow-up to my first coverage on 11 November last year when I spotted it as a likely Buy Low/Sell High candidate on good timing.
Of course, almost anyone can look over charts and spot bear trends and proclaim: ‘Yes, I have a Buy Low/Sell High share!’. But unless you have a tried and tested system of separating the wheat from the chaff, you are likely to end up with cut fingers as you had really caught a falling knife!
And catching a falling knife is OK, just so long as you have a stop loss in place as a bandage.
So, did I catch a falling knife here or did I latch on to a good trade? This was the chart I showed last month:
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
I noted that I was a little premature in November to call the low, but it appeared very soon thereafter, and that $18.50 low was the completion of a lovely five-wave pattern. In just a couple of days, the huge momentum divergence propelled the price out of the trading channel to offer a bull signal.
This what I wrote in November: “And the Drake news on Friday helped push the market above my upper tramline in what should be the start of a bull phase with my first target around the $20 region with higher potential thereafter. With short interest still very high, I believe odds strongly favour further advances.”
My 20 January note:
“My first $20 target has been achieved and now it is advancing towards my next target at the $29 - $30 region. The high short interest should provide the fuel.”
Here is the updated chart:
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
In fact, my target was reached – and then some - to the $33.50 high from where it has been in consolidation mode.
But note the large gap up ahead in the $40 region, which has now become my main target. Depending on the wave pattern up ahead, I may claim this to be a major top and a place to take profits.
So how is the sister ‘pot stock’ Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) performing?
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
It too has a large momentum divergence to the $15 low and thus has fuel to propel it up to my next target around the $30 area.
I remain bullish on these two shares.
John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
