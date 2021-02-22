Chart of the week: is it time to take profits in Tesla?

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

According to the Elliott Wave theory a five-wave pattern, when complete, leads to a move in the opposite direction. The difficulty in forecasting the future path of prices is deciding when the final fifth wave has terminated. This can be a very tricky affair – but there are some clues that can be employed.

For instance, does the final fifth wave sub-divide itself into five clear sub-waves? And if there is a momentum divergence leading to the high, it suggests the buying power is waning and the selling pressure is taking over (at least temporarily).

If those conditions are present, then I can gain some confidence in calling the top.

Here is the six-week congestion/reversal pattern on the daily chart. First, I have a clear five-wave subdivision in wave five, together with a momentum divergence into the $900 all-time high. So far, so good.