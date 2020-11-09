Chart of the week: is this silver miner set for more gains?
Share on:
The odds seem to favour the FTSE 100 stock rising again, after impressive increases earlier in the year.
I last covered FTSE 100 silver miner Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) on 3 August, which followed my 6 April ‘buy’ note at around £7. And in August, after a vigorous rally phase, I suggested taking some profits at around £12 for a tidy 70% gain.
Since then the share price has been in a consolidation phase as it digested the previous gains. This occurred around the important Fibonacci 50% retrace of the big wave down off the July 2016 high at £20 to the March corona crash low of under £5.
That is where I started to get very interested in it as a candidate for my ‘buy low, sell high’ list, as recounted in my April post.
- Chart of the week: should you take profits in Fresnillo?
- ii view: Should you back another recovery at Fresnillo?
- ii view: Fresnillo profit justifies share price surge
Since August, the share price has moved between the £11.50 and £13.80 levels and now appears to be poised for an upside breakout away from the Fibonacci and green trendline support.
Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Recall the lovely wedge formation from earlier posts – a stand-out pattern that should dominate coming proceedings in the weeks and months ahead.
As we know from the many examples of wedges I have shown in previous articles, a major target when coming up out of a down-sloping wedge is the high of the wedge.
- ii view: Fresnillo gold production hindered by Covid
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
In this case, it is the £20 region. Of course, higher targets are then possible thereafter, but that is the minimum expectation.
But if an unexpected hard break below the green support line at around £11.50 should occur, I will be back to the drawing board.
For now, odds very much favour a resumption of the uptrend.
For more information about Tramline Traders, or to take a three-week free trial, go to www.tramlinetraders.com.
John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.