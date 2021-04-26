Chart of the week: will Amazon’s results be blockbuster or bust?

It's no secret that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is having a great pandemic – and just how great will be outlined this week in its Q1 earnings results on 29 April. But since last August, when the all-time high of $3,580 (£2,574) was achieved, the shares have gone nowhere as investors have digested the massive gains since the depths of the coronavirus crash lows of March 2020.

Back then, the shares traded at $1,625 and have improved by a mighty 120%. That's the kind of performance recorded by tech start-ups, but Amazon hardly qualifies as one – its market cap is now $1.7 trillion (or about 60% of UK GDP).

So the question is: has this stunning year-long re-rating discounted any possible bullish future scenario that has taken its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to a hefty 80? Or are we near Peak Amazon, with governments (especially in the European Union increasingly worried about the global dominance of US big tech firms – and seem to be gearing up to do something about it – and the thorny issue of how much tax it pays?

Here is the impressive bull run from the early days: