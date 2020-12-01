Charting for beginner investors: does technical analysis really work?

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon. Quarterly chart for the interest rate of 3-month US dollar Libor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Looking back over the decades, who made serious money out of technical analysis (rather than studying economic trends or company reports)? Charles Dow is a name that springs to mind, one-time editor of the Wall Street Journal and creator of the eponymous US stock markets used continuously – and extensively – since.

One you may not have heard of is Jesse Livermore who was born into abject poverty in 1877 Massachusetts. Day trading using the ticker-tape as his guide, a form of reading price action only, he’s famous for shorting (selling) US stocks ahead of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and then in 1929, where he made $1 million in a day taking his net worth to $100 million.

A more up to date success story is that of the ‘Turtle Traders’. After making $200 million as a trader, Richard Dennis and his business partner decided to conduct an experiment to see if successful trading could be taught. The 23 carefully selected candidates were given a fortnight’s tuition and $1 million to play with. In 1994, one of them was ranked at 25th of Wall Street’s most successful. A book on the scheme was published in 2007 and among them are legends like Paul Tudor Jones. Many, though not all, incorporated some elements of technical analysis in their style.

Walk into any professional dealing room and you will see that most traders and salesmen and women are looking at charts. Whether you do the same is up to you and your investment goals.

Nicole Elliott is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

A graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science (BSc social psychology), Nicole Elliott has worked in banks in the City of London for the last 30 years. Whether in sales, trading or forecasting, technical analysis has always been the bedrock of her thinking. Her key expertise lies within all areas of Treasury: foreign exchange, money markets, fixed income and commodities. She has also added to the body of knowledge of the industry, writing the first Western book on Ichimoku Cloud Charts. Strong media links and a cult following are due to her prescient calls on the markets and often entertaining format.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.