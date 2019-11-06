The City's favourite UK bank share

Barclays (LSE:BARC) is the UK bank to watch after a leading City firm turned more positive on the struggling sector with price upgrades for four of the big players, including Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY).

Deutsche Bank reckons that Barclays has the most to offer investors after upping its price target by 21% to 205p in the wake of recent third quarter results. The bank hasn't traded above 200p since summer 2018, but is heading in that direction following strong recent progress.

The team at Deutsche prefer Barclays over Lloyds, although that's not stopped them becoming a tad more optimistic on the latter after increasing their Lloyds price target to 62p from 53p. UBS analyst Jason Napier has the same target, as we reported earlier this week.

The other UK banks to be upgraded by Deutsche were Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LSE:RBS), up 9% to 235p, and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) with a target price increase of 11% to 700p. HSBC is kept at "sell", with an unchanged price recommendation of 520p.

Reduced worries about a no-deal Brexit mean Deutsche now attaches a lower risk premium to UK banking stocks, even if analysts warn that the sector is not yet out of the woods. The cost of equity for UK banks is now seen by Deutsche experts as being at a more normalised 10% level, compared with 12.5% to 13.5% previously.

They said:

"While political uncertainty continues to weigh on economic activity, the risk of a crash Brexit has receded. Hence, we reduce our cost of equity for UK banks resulting in target price upgrades."

This week's note from Deutsche comes after a lacklustre bank reporting season in which Barclays and Standard Chartered outperformed and beat consensus during the period.