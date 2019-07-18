Commodities outlook: Unstoppable gold trumps oil

Lots going on in the world of commodities over the last week as gold pushed higher and oil markets have suffered a tough couple of sessions.

After weeks of encouraging rhetoric from the US over the US-China trade deal, it seems Chinese phone company Huawei is now a major sticking point in getting a deal done.

Yesterday, the US commerce department said progress on the trade war has been halted until they can decide how to proceed with the Chinese tech giant. There has been little if any progress since the two nations met at the G20 meeting in Japan last month, and on Tuesday President Trump threatened to slap another $325 billion worth of tariffs again!

In relation to the recent fall in stocks, US 10-year yields also took a drop, implying a move into safer assets. The yield on offer is also pretty weak at 2.047%, so it seems that would help boost the gold rally as investors hunt for bigger returns.

Gold still flavour of the month

Other than a re-emergence of the risk story, it is said that central banks were increasing gold stockpiles in their droves last month. The People's Bank of China (PBoC) admitted it added another 10.3 tons in June following the 74 tons added to their vaults in the last six months.

Looking at the technical, the weekly chart is showing a new trend of higher highs and higher lows. The key resistance level market by the $1,377 dollars per ounce zone on the chart was broken and now could become an area of support.

Next point of concern for gold bulls is the $1,523 per ounce level which was used as support between 2011 and 2012. In the weekly chart below, the last couple of candles have shown a rejection of the highs, so keep an eye on tomorrow’s closing price for confirmation.