Coronavirus tips: Winners, losers and how to track them

The consequences of a production shutdown for the global supply chain is another area of concern for UBS clients, given that China accounts for more than 80% of smartphone and notebook production, 55% of global exports of handsets and computers and has a growing export market for its car parts.

A chart from UBS shows how China's role in the global economy has expanded since the SARS outbreak in 2002/03. It now accounts for 50% of global metals demand, compared with 17% previously, while its 27% share of auto production is up from 7% in 2003.

While UBS expects that coronavirus will be controlled in Q1, triggering a v-shaped rebound starting from Q2, it warns there might be longer-lasting consequences for the supply chain as customers reduce their China exposure in order to avoid further disruption.

UBS predicts that the likely response of Beijing policymakers to the crisis will be more liquidity, lower rates and regulatory forbearance, although it warns that China's policy space is more limited than after SARS due to its debt level being much higher, and there being a diminishing pool of good infrastructure projects with which to stimulate activity.

They said:

“One cannot simply expect China's growth recovery to be the same as after SARS, as the external environment, growth trajectory and policy space are all different now than then.”

Overall, however, UBS doesn't see the one-off negative shock of coronavirus altering the long-term growth trajectory of China's economy, with GDP likely to rebound close to 6% in 2021.

Globally, the impact on tourism, delays in trade and potential supply chain disruption will mean Q1 sees the slowest global growth rate of recent times. This will include contractions for most Asia economies, while the UBS team in Japan thinks that the outbreak may drive that country's economy into a technical recession.

For the equity market, UBS warned that the impact on cash flows will result in a rise in credit defaults. Travel, airline, hotel, retail and cinemas operators will be the worst hit, with the sectors covering health care, packaged food, online video gaming, and e-commerce most likely to be beneficiaries of the outbreak.

