Cutting back on some old fund favourites

To control the overall volatility of our portfolios, we limit the amount that we invest into the Investment Association (IA) sectors that have shown the most volatility in the past.

Every week we provide our members with performance figures for each of the sectors and highlight the funds which have generated the best returns over the last few weeks and months. To help with the analysis we combine the IA sectors into our own Saltydog groups. The nautical names make it easy to identify the relative volatility of the sectors that they contain.

The groups are:

Safe Haven

Slow Ahead

Steady as She Goes

Full Steam Ahead (which is split into developed and emerging markets)

The Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector is in our ‘Slow Ahead’ group. Funds from this sector have made up a significant proportion of our portfolios for the last couple of years.

On 7 February 2019, we invested in the Janus Henderson Institutional Global Responsible Managed and the Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed funds. A couple of months later, we bought the Royal London Sustainable World fund. When the coronavirus pandemic started weighing heavily on the markets, around this time last year, we sold these funds, along with almost everything else.

However, when we started reinvesting last April, they were the first funds that we selected. We went back into the Royal London Sustainable World fund on 2 April 2020, and later that month added the Janus Henderson Institutional Global Responsible Managed fund. In May, we invested in the Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed fund and in July bought the Baillie Gifford Managed fund.

When we looked at our sector analysis last week, nearly all sectors had gone down over the previous four weeks. The notable exceptions were the UK Equity and Bond sector in our ‘Slow Ahead’ group, and the UK All Companies, UK Smaller Companies, and UK Equity Income sectors from the ‘Steady as She Goes’ group.

The ‘Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares’ sector was showing a four-week loss of 1.3%.