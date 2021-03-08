One year on from crash, our portfolios have set new all-time highs

This time last year, global stock markets had already started to fall as it became clear that the outbreak of the coronavirus in China at the end of 2019 could not be contained.

The World Health Organization had declared it an international public health emergency at the end of January. All the unrest weighed heavily on global equity markets and most stock market indices ended the first month of 2020 below where they had started.

During February, there was a brief rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at an all-time high on the 12 February and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq followed a week later.

At the time, the UK’s FTSE 100 index was showing a gain of over 2% since the beginning of the month and trading just above 7,450.

Towards the end of February, markets began to fall and in March 2020 they collapsed. On 9 March, the S&P 500 fell by 226 points, which at that stage was its largest one-day drop ever. The record did not last long. A few days later, on 12 March, it went down by 261 points and then on 16 March it lost nearly 325 points. It had fallen by 24% in less than a month. It was a similar story all around the world. The FTSE 100 was briefly down by more than 30% from its February high.

On the 23 March 2020, Boris Johnson announced that the UK was going into lockdown. Few people would have thought that a year later restrictions would still be in place.

Fortunately, markets started to pick up in April. Our demonstration portfolios, which had moved into cash during the 2020 crash, started to reinvest and have gone on to set new all-time highs.