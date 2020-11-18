A cyber share to consider and a TikTok supplier with a problem

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

It has been 20 years since the great technology boom and bust sent stock markets into a three-year downward spiral. Once again, tech stocks are attracting the interest of private investors. The big difference this time is that there are genuine products bringing in genuine revenue and, ultimately, genuine profits.

As always, it is important to sift out real prospects from the hangers on, so investors should prefer niche players rather than those that compete directly with other similar tech companies. Those with speciality products that fulfill a genuine need could either be the next big thing or be taken over at a premium by the bigger players. The drawback is that they rarely pay dividends, since cash is needed to be ploughed into the company to avoid being left behind by new developments.

One possibility is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), which sells cybersecurity products to protect computers and computer networks from malicious attacks, identify such attacks and mitigate the effects where an attack is successful.

Just read the newspapers to see how many people keep falling for the same, well publicized cyber scams; how much more vulnerable, then, are computers in many workplaces where staff do not have to worry about the consequences of their carelessness.

The hacking of sensitive data does hit the headlines occasionally, but no-one knows how many companies have paid ransom demands from highly skilled hackers who target their victims carefully. It must be cheaper to ward off the attacks in the first place.

CrowdStrike’s third-quarter earnings are due on 2 December. Analysts expect revenue to top $200 million, an increase of two-thirds over last year.

The company was founded in California in 2011 and it went public last year. The shares started trading at $64 and were viewed by investors with some indifference until they dipped just below $40 in March.

Since then they have shot up to $145, but a recent slippage opens up a possible buying opportunity around $138.