Deborah Meaden: The ii Family Money Show

Deborah Meaden is a business leader, investor, podcast host, writer, sustainability campaigner and, of course, Dragon.

The entrepreneurial spark was lit in her from a young age, as Deborah launched her own export company straight out of college and went on to set up one of the first Stefanel fashion franchises in the UK.

With several successful businesses in the leisure and retail sector under her belt, including holiday park business Westar – which she sold the major shareholding in for £33 million – she became a regular on our screens in 2006 as one of the investors on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den. Most recently, she has written a book for 6-9 year-olds called Why Money Matters, which is published in July.

Deborah tells Gabby how watching her mum meet early struggles head-on inspired her business career, why she doesn’t fear failure, and what she looks for in her investments – in and out of the Den.