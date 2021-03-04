Deliveroo IPO: will it encourage more UK flotations?
Share on:
The delivery giant has confirmed it will list in London, which could spur on more domestic IPOs.
Hopes for more home-grown technology IPOs got a major boost today when Deliveroo said its planned flotation will take place in London following Rishi Sunak's reform of listing rules.
The dual class share structure proposed in the Budget has been welcomed by the Amazon-backed food and grocery delivery app, given that it preserves the ability of founder and CEO Will Shu to execute his long-term plans for the company.
Such share structures are common on Wall Street, which is why the chancellor has taken action so more innovative companies can list on their home market rather than overseas. However, the move has raised concerns about corporate governance standards and potential curbs on the ability of shareholders to hold management to account.
In an announcement coordinated with the government, Deliveroo ended speculation about the location of its forthcoming float and said its dual-class structure would only last three years. No date has been revealed for the IPO, which is set to value the business at about $7 billion. (£5 billion).
Set up in London in 2013, Deliveroo now works with more than 140,000 restaurants and some 110,000 riders globally. It has also tapped into the significant growth potential of online grocery deliveries after setting up a series of partnerships with supermarket chains.
Claudia Arney, who was appointed to lead the Deliveroo board in November, highlighted the point made in Lord Hill's listings review that the vision of company founders is often a key selling point to investors.
- Deliveroo IPO: everything you need to know
- Rishi Sunak’s Budget could turbocharge UK’s IPO market
- Vodafone confirms massive IPO and big dividend
She added: “The time-limited dual-class structure would provide Will and his team with the certainty needed to execute against their ambitious growth plan to become the definitive online food company.”
Alongside the dual-class structure, Deliveroo pledged to have a strong commitment to corporate governance standards, including through a majority independent board of directors. Its recent appointments have included Next CEO Simon Wolfson as a non-executive director.
While the float is expected to align with Lord Hill's recommendations, it is likely to take place before the proposed new rules are cleared by the Financial Conduct Authority.
The next big tech IPO in the pipeline in London is Copenhagen-based Trustpilot, which this week confirmed its intention to float in a move that could value the business review platform at £1 billion. Moonpig (LSE:MOON) shares have already got off to a strong start this year, while Hut Group owner THG (LSE:THG) was London's biggest flotation of 2020 with a £5.4 billion valuation.
- Find out more about IPOs on interactive investor
- IPOs to watch out for in 2021
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
THG isn't currently eligible for the FTSE 100 index, however, as founder Matt Moulding has a golden share that allows him to reject a hostile takeover. The company is currently worth about £7 billion, having risen from 500p to 707p today.
The Deliveroo IPO would mark a rapid turnaround in fortunes after the gig economy business told the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last spring that it would fail financially without investment by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
The re-opening of restaurants for deliveries during the Covid-19 pandemic improved its financial positions in the summer, with the CMA concluding in August that Amazon’s 16% stake would not substantially lessen competition. However, it vowed to revisit the decision if the US e-commerce giant increased its control over Deliveroo.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.