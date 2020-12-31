IPOs to watch out for in 2021

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) have given a huge boost to IPO prospects at the start of 2021 after their eye-watering debuts capped a memorable year for new tech listings on Wall Street.

December’s stunning first day sessions for the home rental and food delivery businesses saw their valuations more than double, proving beyond any doubt that investor appetite for fast-growing technology stocks remains as strong as ever.

Their performances should provide more than enough incentive for the likes of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and grocery shopping business Instacart to pursue listings, particularly when Wall Street markets are setting records and the US economy is in recovery mode.

London might also get in on the act through unicorns Deliveroo, Darktrace and Trustpilot. Their planned debuts come as the UK carries out a high-level review to see how it can attract “the most successful and innovative companies” after a barren few years on tech IPOs.

Away from tech, the arrival of Europe’s largest veterinary group IVC Evidensia in London would outstrip the successful £5.4 billion listing of Hut Group owner THG Holdings (LSE:THG) in October.

Here are some of the possible flotations to look out for in 2021:

Deliveroo

The chances of fast-food delivery firm Deliveroo listing in London in 2021 have been boosted by Wall Street’s red-hot reception for DoorDash after its IPO in December.

Favourable trends in the sector have been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, with European rivals Just Eat (LSE:JET) and Delivery Hero (XETRA:DHER) among those expanding. Deliveroo, which works with 44,000 restaurants and 35,000 riders in the UK, is also moving into on-demand convenience and grocery delivery after setting up a trial partnership with Waitrose.

It is thought that Deliveroo could be valued at more than £2 billion, with November’s appointment of former Premier League acting chair Claudia Arney to lead its board another sign that Deliveroo is readying for a float. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are said to be working on the IPO, according to Sky News.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) holds a 16% slice of Deliveroo, which the Competition and Markets Authority looked at in depth before clearing in August. However, the regulator warned that it would reassess this involvement if there is further investment by the internet giant.