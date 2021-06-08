Dinah Wolf: The Wolf of Threadneedle Street

Forget Wall Street, our new Gen Z columnist is the Wolf of Threadneedle Street in the beating heart of London’s Square Mile. In her first column for interactive investor, Dinah discusses her investment portfolio, approach to investing and thoughts on Tesla and Baillie Gifford.

Sipping a piña colada strolling along an idyllic white-sand beach hand-in-hand with your loved one. Sounds like a dream? Investing can be your one-way ticket to paradise.

Where it all began…

My very first investment (via Crowdcube) was in Marloe Watch Company: a British brand oozing passion and integrity, appealing to a younger audience (my kinda ilk). So, I dived right in and devoted some of my piddly savings to this horological start-up. For a sprinkle of context, I am a 21-year-old with time as my dearest companion. I was thus prepared to lock up my dosh to bag some real returns (fingers crossed).

This is by no means a guaranteed recipe for success. Start-ups are notoriously risky and many go belly up. So, if you’re thinking of saving for a deposit on a flat, better to house your money in safer alternatives.

Leaving my adolescent boldness to one side, I hold most of my capital in funds and investment trusts across continents (Europe, North America, Asia), sprawling sectors: tech, mining, healthcare, real estate - you name it.

When investing for growth (my modus operandi), I like to get to grips with the industry the firm operates in to understand what I’m buying into. Any change in the investment climate (hello, inflation), warrants a closer examination into how your stocks could work in said new environment. You may find your portfolio in urgent need of rebalancing and wanting to cash in on some profits, shoring up some funds for your next (investment) adventure.

While a concentrated portfolio sounds thrilling, you want to cast your net as wide as possible - no one knows where the winner(s) will be. The US has worn the crown for quite some time, while some were lucky enough to be adorned with coronets. The UK market is poised for a long-awaited Princess Diaries TV-style coronation.

When it comes to funds, Baillie Gifford holds a special place in my heart and portfolio (in that order). Its managers are long termers - a trait that I’ve forever admired, whose novel perspective and sheer magic is what I am paying them for.

Elon Musk, maverick and budding entrepreneur that few had heard of, was slowly changing the world and Baillie Gifford saw that. Back in 2013, they invested in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) when it was trading at a humble $6 a share. If only Theodore Nott’s nifty time-turners (remember the magical time travel device, Harry Potter fans?) existed for us Muggles.

Investing is a long-term game; despite what the prevailing narrative may be telling you. Fund managers don’t concern themselves with short-term moves and, frankly, neither should you. This can be uncomfortable when you see your fund tumble. I hold Baillie Gifford’s China fund: take a look at its recent price correction for some vivacious volatility. Until I venture out to theme parks, investing is the only roller coaster that I will (happily) be riding.

For the perfect investment cocktail (this time, a recipe I recommend you follow): pair a good dose of optimism with time and a dash (or two) of risk. Chin-chin!