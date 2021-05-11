What’s investment growth going to do to your pension?
Rebecca O'Connor, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor, is joined by Dan Mikulskis, lead investment adviser and partner at the actuarial consultancy LCP, to discuss a new report: Is 12% the new 8%?
The joint report from interactive investor and LCP highlights the dramatic impact that ‘lower for longer’ investment growth rates could have on retirement outcomes and outlines how individuals, pension providers and policymakers should respond. You can read and download the report here.
Highlights
2:46 – is 12% the new 8%? the implications of ‘lower for longer’ for all of us
6:59 – fewer options for higher growth and deciding which strategy to adopt
9:54 – the risk with ‘lower for longer’ and decreased pension pots for younger people
12:25 – younger workers/ESG & sustainability and is there an impact on growth by choosing sustainable funds?
24:18 – increased individual responsibility and more options for pensions
