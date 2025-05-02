Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 2 May 2025

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

Geiger Counter Ord (LSE:GCL) was the biggest mover over the period, with its discount narrowing by nine percentage points to -6.2%. This £46 million trust, which invests in the uranium mining sector, has its largest geographic allocation to Canada, followed by the US and Australia. Fellow commodities sector trust CQS Natural Resources G&I Ord (LSE:CYN) also made the Discount Delver list this week. It is trading on a -4.3% discount.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ord (LSE:TORO) was the second-biggest discount mover, followed by specialised supported housing provider Social Housing REIT Ord (LSE:SOHO). They are now trading on discounts of -19.9% and -35.7% respectively.

US Solar Fund Ord (LSE:USF), which focuses on owning and operating solar power assets in North America, is trading on the biggest discount (-41.8%) in the top 10 table. This renewable energy infrastructure trust has the greatest number of plants in North Carolina, but also has operations in the states of California, Utah and Oregon.

Completing the Discount Delver list this week were Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Ord (LSE:AEET) (-21.7% discount); European Assets Ord (LSE:EAT) (-5.5%); Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ord (LSE:PSDL) (-30%); Schiehallion Fund Ord (LSE:MNTN) (-28.1%) and Third Point Investors USD Ord (LSE:TPOU) (-15.3%).

Source: Morningstar. Data from close of trading 24 April 2025 to 1 May 2025.