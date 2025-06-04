DIY Investor Diary: how I earn a return from churn

In our DIY Investor Diary series, we speak to interactive investor customers to find out how they invest in funds and investment trusts, what their goals and objectives are, current issues and concerns regarding their portfolio, and what they’ve learned along the way. The aim is to provide inspiration for other investors, and we would love to hear from more people who would like to be involved. We do not require those featured to be named. If you are interested, please email our funds and investment education editor at: kyle.caldwell@ii.co.uk

Investors are often told to ignore the noise, be patient, and think long term to try and achieve stock market success.

However, while the old adage is that “it’s not about timing the market, but about time in the market”, some investors tactically attempt to use volatility to their advantage.

Those who buy at the right time, with the recent market recovery following the US tariff turmoil a case in point, can turn a handsome profit. The trouble is that spotting turning points is very difficult.

Moreover, during periods when stock market volatility increases, some investors lose their nerve and turn a paper loss into a real loss.

Attempting to profit from stock market volatility is something the latest person to appear in our DIY Investor Diary series has embraced.

The investor, who retired over a decade ago, has been attempting to “earn a return from churn” for the past couple of years.

He and his wife are ISA millionaires, with money also held in self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs) and trading accounts, with the latter reduced significantly during retirement and put into ISAs to take advantage of the £20,000 tax-free yearly allowance.

He said: “Generally, the literature on stock market investment focuses on getting a return from either capital gains or dividends. But what about getting a return from volatility? Individual stocks go up and down quite a large amount every day: is there enough wave energy in the system to power returns by buying low and selling high on a frequent basis?

“The idea is poo-pooed as impractical for private individuals, with sayings like ‘you can’t time the market’ and ‘transaction costs are too high’.

“However, my view is that those who say ‘you can’t time the market’ haven’t shown [any] evidence that’s true. Therefore, a couple of years ago, in 2023, I decided to give it a go.”

The two ISAs contain 200 to 250 stocks. our DIY Investor has developed his own formula that sets an expected stock price and a “desired holding” in pounds. His formula uses a range of valuation metrics, including price-to-earnings, growth and dividend yield, while also examining cash flow and debt levels.

“If the stock gets to a given threshold above or below the desired holding, we sell or buy a minimum of £310 worth.

“At that level the total transaction cost of a sell/buy cycle is usually in the range of 1% to 2%. Bigger transactions reduce that percentage. As long as the difference between sell price and buy price is greater than 2%, there should be a ‘churn profit’ over a sell/buy cycle.”

On average, six companies are traded each day, with around three hours devoted each day to the churning strategy. He said: “It’s time consuming, but I enjoy doing it. It is part of the reason why I get out of bed.”

Since he started attempting to profit from volatility nearly 50% of the stocks have had at least two sells and two buys. His calculations, for the period January 2023 to May 2025, show a total profit of £100,574 versus £71,440 if he adopted a buy and hold approach.

To help explain his process, he highlights Pershing Square Holdings (LSE:PSH) as an example.

“We bought in early 2023. When the price went up significantly we sold some, and when the price went down significantly, we bought some.

“Overall, we ended up with 311 shares costing us net £7,302, worth £12,172 (May 30 2025), for a profit of £4,870.

“What we would have made just by buying and holding depends on the number of shares held. If we’d owned 258 shares, the average amount invested would have been the same as our actual investment, and we’d be up by £2,818. Total profit (£4,870) minus holding gain (£2,818) is the churn profit (£2,052).”

During the recent uptick in stock market volatility, and subsequent recovery over the past six weeks or so, stocks churned include Pershing Square Holdings (LSE:PSH), Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

“As well as the formula, I do also use my judgement and think about the macro, such as how companies will be impacted by US tariffs.”

The SIPP contains a mix of funds and investment trusts, overseen by a financial adviser. “The SIPP is for our bread-and-butter holdings, whereas the ISAs I play around with,” he says.

Prior to the churn strategy, the investor says he tried, but failed, to emulate Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy of identifying business undervalued by the market with a long-term sustainable competitive advantage, which protects market share and profits from rivals.

He then turned to value investing, attempting to buy and hold out-of-favour companies until a recovery plays out. However, he found that “the triumphs were just about counterbalanced by the disasters where the market was right to be pessimistic”.

He concludes: “If there were a formula for predicting share prices, it would have been developed and arbitraged away. But share prices still go up and down a lot. So, instead of trying to predict this, the churning strategy mixes a bit of the first two approaches I tried to make extra profit on the ups and downs.”