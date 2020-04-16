easyJet shares remain super volatile after Covid update

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Indeed, easyJet has been working hard behind the scenes to consolidate its financial position. The dividend, being fixed to earnings, was an inevitable early casualty.

Agreed funding facility measures have added nearly £2 billion to its reserves, the deferral of the purchase of 24 new aircraft – along with other measures – will reduce capex by £1 billion over three years, and the possibility of a further injection of cash of anything up to £550 million following the sale and leaseback of some of its fleet, leaves the company with a notional cash balance of £3.3 billion.

Based on its own figures, this gives the company over nine months’ breathing space should the entire fleet remain grounded, as it has been since the end of March.

Meanwhile, the furlough of staff and lack of airport or fuel charges will ease some financial pressure, and the company remains confident that it could resume operations within a two-week window.

While the fleet is grounded, operational costs of £30-£40 million per week remain, which, while comfortably lower than the usual £125 million, is nonetheless a drain on cash.

Furthermore, the estimated hit of anything up to £185 million, due to the negative effect of “overhedging of fuel,” is another unwelcome development.

The company’s outlook statement is understandably absent, although, perhaps surprisingly, easyJet has reported bookings for the coming winter being well ahead of last year, as customers have inevitably had to change travel plans.

Whether customers’ propensity to travel abroad at all on the other side of the pandemic is lessened does, of course, remain to be seen.

easyJet’s jagged share price performance over the last year has resulted in an overall decline of 49%, which compares to a drop of 25% for the wider FTSE 100.

Within this, the more recent performance has been markedly more painful, with a 60% plunge over the last three months propelling the company into the FTSE 100 relegation spotlight once more.

While the market consensus of the shares still stands at a “hold” – and a strong one based on the company’s prior performance – there is little doubt that for new potential investors, an investment in easyJet would require a monumental leap of faith in the current environment.

