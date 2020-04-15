Are these retail sector stocks about to run out of cash?

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

To find out the benefit of this approach, Morgan Stanley has added liquidity equivalent to 15% of current market capitalisations to each of the companies that it covers.

They said:

“This analysis suggests doing so could make a material difference to some retailers' ability to ride out the Covid-19 storm, but would help little at others.”

Across the bank's Europe-wide coverage, it finds that 15% equity raises would approximately double the amount of time that some retailers could cope with having no revenues.

Next (LSE:NXT) and Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) would be among the beneficiaries, whereas the amounts that could be raised at Dixons Carphone (LSE:DC.) would still be dwarfed by the payments due to suppliers.

Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), M&S and Ted Baker (LSE:TED) are also unlikely to see much benefit, compared with the more than 20 weeks cash cover with an equity raise for Dunelm (LSE:DNLM), JD Sports, Primark owner Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) and Boohoo (LSE:BOO).

Morgan Stanley admits there are limitations to its research, not least that it assumes weekly payments to suppliers will continue indefinitely.

In reality, these would cease after 10-15 weeks as all stock would have been paid for by then.

However, it does highlight the prospect of more equity raises similar to last week's £247 million fundraising by ASOS, which was followed by a 40% share price surge.

ASOS shares are still 30% lower since the start of the market slump, compared with 45% for Dixons Carphone and Marks & Spencer, 35% at Next and 39% for JD Sports Fashion.

Company Ticker Index Share price move today (%) Change since 20/2/20 (%) Change since 31/12/19 (%) Superdry SDRY FTSE All Share -12.6 -60.3 -70.7 SafeStyle UK SFE AIM -12.3 -59.9 -63.2 Card Factory CARD FTSE All Share -10.9 -47.9 -68.2 WH Smith SMWH FTSE All Share -6.9 -53.7 -57.6 Shoe Zone SHOE AIM -6.5 -53.7 -46.9 Dixons Carphone DC. FTSE All Share -5.9 -45.3 -48.5 Kingfisher KGF FTSE All Share -4.9 -35.5 -34.9 JD Sports Fashion JD. FTSE All Share -4.7 -38.6 -36.4 Joules JOUL AIM -3.9 -59.9 -25.6 Marks & Spencer MKS FTSE All Share -3.5 -44.7 -51.7 Pets at Home PETS FTSE All Share -2.7 -17.2 -9.4 N Brown BWNG FTSE All Share -2.6 -74.4 -89.2 Next NXT FTSE All Share -2.5 -35.2 -34.2 Dunelm DNLM FTSE All Share -2.4 -35 -26.5 B&M BME FTSE All Share 0.3 -14.4 -22.2 Boohoo BOO AIM 0.7 -17.5 -70.3 ASOS ASC AIM 1.8 -30.2 -31.6

Source: SharePad as at early afternoon 15 April 2020

It's also worth remembering that market rules prevent companies increasing their share count by more than 20% without the time-consuming process of publishing a prospectus.

Many retailers are also not likely to be eligible to borrow from the government's emergency Covid-19 schemes due to a requirement for companies to have investment grade ratings.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.