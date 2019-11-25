Election 2019: What do the main political parties offer investors?

We examine the likely impact of the main parties’ pledges on the stock market, tax, pensions and more.

In these times of momentous political upheaval, old certainties suddenly look less sure. Just ask Christian Schultz, chief UK economist at Citibank, and Oliver Harvey, head of Brexit research and UK macro strategy at Deutsche Bank.

The duo made headlines in September with pronouncements that a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government could actually be a safe option for the UK – safer than a no-deal Brexit for sure, and maybe even safer than a Conservative government led by a fiscally profligate Boris Johnson.

These are strange days. The idea that Labour’s self-styled scourge of the bankers might be regarded by some in the City as preferable to the alternatives just underlines the importance of taking nothing for granted.

Still, there is now an opportunity to break the parliamentary deadlock – on Brexit, but also on the direction of travel for the UK across a range of key policy areas neglected during the protracted arguments over departure from the EU.

So what might the parties’ promises mean for your finances in the event that one of them secures a parliamentary majority?

UK stock market

The UK stock market has underperformed global equities by around 10% since the UK voted for Brexit three years ago, according to analysis by Schroders. The most important outcome of December’s election for investors might therefore be that it finally brings some certainty to UK politics, the lack of which has held the UK market back.

However, Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity International, thinks it would be unwise to make a call on the direction of UK equities based on your view of which way the election is likely to go. “Spotting a meaningful connection between the electoral and market cycles is hard,” he warns.

"The performance of markets in the period before elections were called, during the campaign, on the day after the election and in the six months that followed has generally had little to do with which party won."

Joshua Warner, an analyst at spread betting firm IG Index, agrees, particularly since a clear-cut election result is by no means guaranteed. “The general view of financial markets is pretty simple: the Conservatives represent the status quo and are traditionally the party that champions business, while Labour’s socialist-leaning view poses a huge threat to capitalists and businesses,” he says.

“However, as the current state of play suggests that the two main parties will have to reach out to others if they are to secure a majority, it is likely that one or more smaller parties could have a bigger role to play in domestic policy.”

The bottom line, according to Garry White, an analyst at stockbroker Charles Stanley, is that if the election “produces a route out of the current impasse, it can only be regarded as positive.”

This is not to suggest that all sectors of the market will simply ignore the election campaign. Specific proposals from each of the parties will potentially have both positive and negative impacts on certain types of company.

Utilities, transport, energy: The most obvious example of such a proposal is Labour’s plan to bring a range of businesses back under public ownership, particularly as the party has refused to promise that it would buy the shares of such companies at the prevailing market price.

If Labour’s election campaign takes off, look out for a depressive effect on listed water companies, rail businesses, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) and even defence contractors such as Babcock (LSE:BAB). More positively, Labour’s plans for a ‘green new deal’ could benefit businesses operating in areas such as renewable energy

Healthcare: The main political parties are determined to outdo each other on their commitment to NHS spending; the purse strings are finally loosening after many years of very challenging financial settlements for healthcare. Suppliers to the NHS stand to benefit in the years ahead under all parties.

The big uncertainty is the pharmaceutical industry. Governments are increasingly keen to bear down on drugs prices, with ministers taking an aggressive stance on what they will pay, even for blockbuster drugs. Labour has proposed setting up a state-run generic drugs business to undercut patent holders. Although the idea is fraught with difficulties, the political pressure on big pharma is ratcheting up.

Education: As with health, the end of austerity should mean more funding for the education sector under the next government, whatever its colour. But Labour proposals such as the charging of VAT on private school fees could hit some businesses in the sector. Equally, with Labour planning to abolish university tuition fees and the Liberal Democrats proposing more financial help for those in further education, an expansion in student numbers could benefit businesses such as accommodation providers.

Housing: The government’s Help to Buy scheme has been branded the biggest single public sector intervention in the housing market since the post-Second World War housebuilding boom. But the scheme has come in for increasing criticism from those who argue that it hasn’t helped enough first-time buyers and that it has been hugely profitable for privately owned housebuilders. The debate is nuanced, but both Labour and the Conservatives are now backing away from Help to Buy; the former likely to do so more quickly and aggressively, potentially reducing profitability in the industry.

Infrastructure: While all politicians are committed to investing in the UK’s crumbling infrastructure, they disagree on priorities and the best mechanisms for success. The big-name infrastructure companies face a more uncertain future under Labour, which has been highly critical of the sector, while the Conservatives’ plan to review the High Speed 2 rail link is potentially problematic for rail. As a general rule, the Conservatives’ infrastructure plans are weighted towards the road system, while Labour and the Liberal Democrats are more focused on public transport.

Gambling: Having already enraged the gambling sector with legislation that has reduced the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) from £100 to £2 – a move William Hill (LSE:WMH) blames for 700 shop closures – the Conservatives have no further plans for reform. But both Labour and the Liberal Democrats want to do more, by lowering the maximum FOBT stake further and introducing new rules on advertising, for example. That could be further bad news in a tough environment for the sector.

Immigration-exposed businesses: Immigration is likely to be a central issue in the election campaign, with the Conservatives taking a much tougher line than Labour and the Liberal Democrats. The Tories are pushing for an Australian-style points system likely to substantially reduce the number of people coming into the UK, particularly to do lower-paid work. That could have a negative impact on sectors such as agriculture, hospitality, retail and care, which may struggle to recruit the staff they need. A Labour victory, meanwhile, could spell trouble for the outsourcing businesses that run detention centres for immigration, which Labour has pledged to close.

Employee share ownership: One final consideration for stock market investors is Labour’s radical plan for inclusive ownership funds. The idea is that any company with more than 250 employees would have to transfer 1% of its shares into a trust fund for its workers each year until the fund holds 10% of total equity. This will happen though purchases of shares in the open market or by issuing shares as a scrip dividend. However, the latter would result in a 10% dilution in dividend payments, while workers would only be entitled to receive £500 a year from their shares, with income above this cap going to the Treasury.

City solicitor Clifford Chance reckons this scheme could cost investors as much as £300 billion over time, undermining stock market valuations across the board. That said, it also thinks the scheme will be very tough to implement legally.

The verdict on the impact of the parties’ proposals on the stock market

Any election that provides greater political certainty is likely to boost UK equities. Concerns about the negative impact of a Labour government may have been overdone, although its nationalisation and employee share ownership ideas will unnerve some investors.