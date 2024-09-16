eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 16 September 2024

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long-Term strategic models. Data correct as at 15 September 2024.

ITV

The way we consume media is changing, gone are the days when sitting on the sofa in front of the TV is the way to absorb content. Legacy media is changing and we have seen in recent years the rise of streaming channels such as Netflix, YouTube and Google+.

However, old guards such as ITV (LSE:ITV) are still holding on thanks to digital advertising, particularly through its streaming platform ITVX. But, the big question is: can it make the necessary moves at the right time and fast enough to adapt?

eyeQ’s smart machine gives ITV a macro relevance score of 82% - investors need to pay close attention to the big picture stuff. In the last month, model value has improved by 4.88% but the model hasn’t done much in September – it’s moved sideways and appears to be awaiting new direction.

The stock finds itself slightly rich to overall macro conditions but is essentially trading where overall macro conditions say it should. For now, the bigger issue is awaiting evidence of a new macro trend for the stock.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long-Term strategic models. Data correct as at 15 September 2024.

General Motors

Uber and General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)’s Cruise – the autonomous car maker – have agreed to a multi-year partnership under which the embattled robocar will provide driverless rides to Uber rides as soon as next year.

Moreover, GM’s progress in the EV industry has been remarkable. The car manufacturer delivered 22% more EVs in Q2, representing 40% year-over-year growth.

eyeQ’s macro relevance score is 86%, which tells you that macro is an important driver of the stock price.

The stock is currently sitting at 4.29% cheap to overall macro conditions; it has lagged the 5.97% improvement in the stock price over the last month. That’s not yet enough to fire a bullish signal but with the Federal Reserve meeting this week, this macro-driven stock could be one to watch.