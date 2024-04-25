eyeQ: an AI stock ticking lots of boxes

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Oracle

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value:$124.22

Fair Value Gap: -7.7% discount to model value

Model relevance: 68%

Data correct as at 25 April 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

Behold the Oracle

Every investor knows the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) story. The chip-maker is the poster child of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

But the more sophisticated investors are now thinking about a second wave of AI beneficiaries. And one theme is which stocks will benefit from a huge wave of spending on data software as more and more companies develop AI-powered chatbots to assist their clients. In this scenario, software giants are the kind of stocks you need to be paying attention to.

On eyeQ, Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) now screens as 7.7% cheap to macro conditions. That matches the cheapest Fair Value Gap – difference between the share price and where our smart machine says it should trade – we’ve seen in 2024.

That valuation gap has arisen because macro conditions continue to slowly improve. eyeQ model value is grinding slowly higher and currently sits at $124.22. The stock, however, has sold off recently.

It is also interesting to note that Oracle is positively sensitive to inflation expectations, i.e. the stock is one that benefits when US inflation remains sticky. That could be a nice characteristic if you fear inflation is not going to return to target and this story is going to remain an issue for markets.

So, in short, macro matters and remains a tailwind for the stock. The recent sell-off is not justified by big picture stuff like economic growth and inflation. And there’s an AI theme potentially at play.

Seems like it ticks quite a few boxes.