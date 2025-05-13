eyeQ: is all the good news in Burberry’s share price?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Burberry

Macro Relevance: 56%

Model Value: 613.20p

Fair Value Gap:+24.96% premium to model value

Data correct as at 13 May 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) goes into tomorrow's earnings release having rallied around 30% in the last month. Luxury goods were one of the big losers from a potential global trade war, so the news of a US-China tariff rapprochement has helped fuel a strong rally.

What's the macro point of view?

Firstly, that company fundamentals have been more important recently. Burberry had a poor run over 2023/24 and new management is now trying to revamp the brand. News on that turnaround plan will be critical.

That said, macro factors explain just over half of price action right now (eyeQ's macro relevance score is 56%) . That's below our threshold for a macro regime but does suggest macro can't be completely ignored.

Secondly, eyeQ model value has yet to really enjoy any bounce. It has stopped falling but judging by our model value, macro conditions have yet to materially improve.

That means this latest rally has taken the stock into rich territory on eyeQ. BRBY sits almost 25% above our 613.20p price "target".

Low macro relevance precludes an official bearish signal, but it does suggest a fair degree of good news is already in the price. Again, company news will dictate the market's reaction to tomorrow's earnings, but - from the macro perspective - this isn't a stock with a particularly attractive risk-reward right now.