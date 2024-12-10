eyeQ: are Games Workshop shares overvalued?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Games Workshop

Macro Relevance: 61%

Model Value: 11,611p

Fair Value Gap: +17.8 premium to model value

Data correct as at 10 December 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) is in the news again. Last month, they posted stellar earnings and were rewarded with a 17% rally in the stock price.

Last week, it was confirmed that they’d be joining the FTSE 100, which means an increase in demand from passive investors.

Now, this week they’ve announced they’re licensing their Warhammer game to Amazon to adapt into TV and films.

From the bottom-up point-of-view, the good news keeps coming. From a macro perspective there are two things to flag.

For several months our macro relevance score has been low, suggesting company fundamentals have mattered more. But macro is slowly reasserting itself. Macro relevance has risen to 61%, just below our 65% threshold for a macro regime.

In which case we want to check in with:

eyeQ’s model value, i.e. where the stock “should” trade given overall macro conditions. It rallied hard between September and November but peaked at the end of last month at 12,299 and has subsequently fallen 5.6%. This could just be a period of consolidation after a period when the macro environment improved drastically. But it needs watching in case macro is turning from a tailwind into a headwind for GAW. eyeQ’s Fair Value Gap shows the stock has run ahead of macro fundamentals. It now screens as 17.83% rich to model value.

In short, there’s no bearish signal even with that extended Fair Value Gap. The machine only triggers a signal when macro relevance is high enough for the stock to be deemed “in regime”. But it is a cautionary note warning that a lot of good news is in the price. We would not be chasing further upside at this stage.