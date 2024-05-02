eyeQ: are Shell shares now overvalued?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Shell Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: 2,759.37p

Fair Value Gap: +3.62% premium to model value

Model relevance: 68% Data correct as at 2 May 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Treading water Shell (LSE:SHEL)’s earnings are out – profits were stronger and share buybacks were maintained. That prompted an immediate 1.5% gain in the share price. While earnings are important, so too is the big picture. A macro relevance score of 68% on the eyeQ smart machine (how confident we are in our model value) means factors like commodity prices, shifts in currency markets and the Bank of England are critical as well. Right now, Shell is modestly expensive to macro conditions. But the bigger takeaway from the graph below is macro momentum itself. After a rough start to the year, eyeQ’s model value for Shell has risen strongly in 2024. Until now. Since mid-April, model value has done nothing. This could simply be a period of consolidation – a pause that refreshes the bull move. Or it could signal exhaustion and a deterioration in the macro environment. Watching for the next trend in overall macro conditions is vital. It will be as important as company earnings. It’s important for passive investors too. If you’re buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the FTSE 100, remember Shell is the biggest weight in the index at 9.1%. Whether you’re an active stock picker or a passive index tracker, macro matters.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long-Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.