eyeQ: BP - buy the dip?

BP

Macro Relevance: 78%

Model Value: 419.54p

Fair Value Gap: -11.85% discount to model value

Data correct as at 11 November 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

BP (LSE:BP.) has fallen ~15% year to date, lagging far behind other integrated oil companies. In sharp contrast, Shell (LSE:SHEL) is +3% year to date. This is despite crude oil trading higher year to date.

BP recently reported stronger than expected third-quarter earnings but flagged that it may need to shift its approach to buybacks, causing concern. There is a strategy update next February where the market will look for guidance on both this and the company’s ongoing assessment of its renewable strategy.

Now Donald Trump wants the US to “drill, drill, drill”, which is supportive of the demand side for oil in the long term. BP generates almost a third of its revenues from the US – positioning it to potentially benefit from a friendlier fossil-fuel backdrop. Although there are fears of oversupply, a focus on hydrocarbons over renewables could boost the long-term demand for oil.

We note also that BP is a standout among peers of having lagged the oil price the most. More broadly, the FTSE 100 appears relatively better positioned than other European indices given that almost 30% of revenues come from the US where corporate taxes are likely to decline.

Through a fundamental lens, BP is now trading on 7.3x 12-month forward consensus earnings and offering a prospective annual dividend yield of 6.8% (among the highest in the FTSE 100). These valuation metrics are also at a substantial discount to its US peers such as Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Through eyeQ’s smart machine, the valuation discount is also looking compelling. BP is trading 11.9% below eyeQ’s macro warranted model value at 419.5p – now larger than Shell. Macro relevance has been high and steady at 78% with the stock wanting higher nominal GDP growth and higher oil – no surprise. However, the dislocation to eyeQ’s model value is the largest since June. In contrast to the stock price, eyeQ’s model price has been rising since the start of October (see the chart below).

For now, the market may continue to believe in “Trumpflation” and higher US nominal growth. BP does have exposure to this theme and eyeQ would argue that the valuation discount should not be so wide, despite broader strategy concerns at the company. Take advantage of the dips.