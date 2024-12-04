eyeQ: a bullish signal for two undervalued stocks

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Taylor Wimpey

Macro Relevance: 68%

Model Value: 153.22p

Fair Value Gap: -19.4% discount to model value

Persimmon

Macro Relevance: 65%

Model Value: 1539.98p

Fair Value Gap: -23.2% discount to model value

Data correct as at 4 December 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

In recent weeks, eyeQ has noted a few times that UK homebuilders have started to potentially offer value.

In the case of Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), we first flagged it as looking cheap in the first week of November. However, eyeQ model value was also falling at the time, so there was no official signal. Now, though, things have changed - eyeQ model value bottomed on 28 November and has subsequently bounced 6.5% to stand at 153.22p currently.

The spot price has stopped falling but has yet to enjoy any bounce. That divergence leaves the stock 19.4% cheap to the overall macro environment. eyeQ now has a bullish signal.

On 19 November we got a bullish signal on Persimmon (LSE:PSN), which we flagged here with the health warning that the uptick in eyeQ model value had only taken place over a three-day period. That’s sufficient for professional investors who are actively watching this stuff (and our sister company Quant Insight’s signals) but, we cautioned, retail investors might want to wait and watch a little longer.

It’s the same pattern again. eyeQ model value is rising (macro conditions are improving), but the stock has yet to respond. It now screens as 23.2% cheap on our models and, again, we have a bullish signal.

At a minimum, eyeQ is flagging that a lot of bad news is now priced into these homebuilders. And, with macro conditions improving, the more risk-adventurous [investor] might feel the worst of the bad vibes around the Budget are behind us and the big-picture stuff such as growth, inflation and the Bank of England are starting to become a tailwind for the sector once again.