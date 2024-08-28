eyeQ: this could be an opportunity to add Amazon shares to basket

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Amazon

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Macro Relevance: 69%

Model Value: $188.93

Fair Value Gap: -9.13% discount to model value

Nvidia day! They report earnings after the US close this evening. Generative AI has been the theme dominating technology stocks and equity markets more broadly so what NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) report will be absolutely critical.

Away from Nvidia though, it is worth checking in on the other tech giants. In general, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is perceived to be lagging in the AI arms race; OpenAI, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google are seen as the current leaders.

But Amazon is trying to play catch-up. Their Bedrock tool gives AWS customers access to third-party AI models such as Anthropic and Meta. These stories about specific company products and strategies will help investors on which stock is best placed to be the best AI play.

But be aware that Amazon is back in a macro regime for the first time in 2024. eyeQ’s model now has a macro relevance score of 69%. Investors need to consider the big picture stuff such as growth and inflation too.

The model shows Amazon wants reflation (rising growth/inflation, i.e. a strong economy with consumers spending cash), but also healthy risk appetite. And the rebound in risk appetite since the early August “flash crash” has lifted Amazon’s fair value by around 20% over the last three weeks.

But the stock is lagging that improvement in its macro environment. Why?

Disappointing earnings weighed at the start of the month. While the stock has recovered a little, it has yet to close the gap on the charts from that lurch lower; gaps like this are important from a technical analysis perspective, so you’d want to see the stock recover back over $180 to be confident that the charts can turn bullish again.

There are good reasons for caution therefore. But Amazon is 9.13% cheap to macro conditions which are supportive. Waiting for Nvidia results and ideally the charts to regain $180 would be prudent, but this could be an interesting entry level.