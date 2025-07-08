eyeQ: this FTSE 100 dividend stock is cheap

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

M&G

Macro Relevance: 69%

Model Value: 273.80p

Fair Value Gap: -7.04% discount to model value

Data correct as at 8 July 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG), the asset manager and life insurance company spun out of Prudential (LSE:PRU), is renowned for being one of the FTSE 100's highest-yielding stocks. Its history of paying a strong dividend has made it a mainstay of many a retail portfolio.

eyeQ has a new bullish signal on the stock, which screens as around 7% cheap to the broad macro environment.

The signal has emerged because the share price has failed to keep up with an explosive move higher in eyeQ model value, which has risen 44% since mid-April. On current patterns, M&G is especially sensitive to measures of risk appetite in financial markets.

Put another way, the sharp bounce in “animal spirits” in markets since April's tariff shock is behind the improvement in macro conditions and eyeQ model value.

That leaves investors with a clear choice.

For some, the policy uncertainty and potential for a global trade war means equities are vulnerable after this recent strong run. Those animal spirits could quickly disappear if fear replaces greed as the main vibe driving markets.

If, however, you believe in a re-run of April, a series of negative headlines from President Trump that ultimately can be ignored, then this is simply a pause in a “melt up” scenario for equities.

And M&G has lagged and looks cheap.