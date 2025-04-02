eyeQ: FTSE 100 drug giant GSK triggers bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

GSK

Macro Relevance: 76%

Model Value: 1,532.03p

Fair Value Gap: -6.76% discount to model value

Data correct as at 2 April 2025.

Tariff day. It could be the biggest change in the global trading system for decades. Or it could be the opening salvo in a set of negotiations that lead to a compromise.

The only guarantee is we face huge headline risks later this evening, and markets will be noisy tomorrow as we digest the details. This is not a time for short-term tactical trading but taking a longer-term view.

Healthcare stocks have struggled of late. In the US that’s been because of fears of upheaval emanating from Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s planned reforms for the sector as he aims to Make America Healthy Again. Meanwhile, European pharmaceutical companies could be among those hurt by President Trump’s tariffs.

At the single stock level, GSK (LSE:GSK) has fallen nearly 9% in the last month.

But eyeQ shows macro conditions have been improving, and macro relevance is high. The bottom chart shows for long periods recently that company news has been more important than big picture stuff such as growth and inflation. But right now, macro explains 76% of price action and eyeQ model value has risen 11.7% over March.

The net result is GFK screens as 6.76% cheap to the broad macro environment. That’s sufficient to generate a bullish signal.

Again, given the headline risks around tonight, the prudent course of action is to wait and see how the dust settles after President Trump’s announcement.

But that doesn’t negate the need for investors to have a plan. And that plan should include having a ready shopping list of stocks you like for the medium term and ones that ideally offer attractive entry levels. From a macro perspective, GSK fits that description.