eyeQ: a FTSE 100 stock trading at a massive discount

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Persimmon

Macro Relevance: 73%

Model Value: 1,524.04p

Fair Value Gap: -25.07% discount to model value

Data correct as at 11 March 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Persimmon (LSE:PSN) shares are up over 5% first thing Tuesday after the homebuilder produced strong results and gave a cautiously optimistic view of the year ahead.

That still leaves the stock 25% below where macro conditions say it should be.

eyeQ has had a bullish signal on PSN since the end of last month. There are crosswinds that make the macro outlook uncertain - model value has become noticeably noisier courtesy of the seismic shifts going on with Trump’s tariffs, Europe’s rearmament drive and the moves in bond markets which will finance those spending plans.

But the basic pattern is that macro model value has been grinding higher since mid-January. From 1,223p then, model value now sits at 1,524p.

For the past few weeks, the market has ignored this slow but persistent improvement in the macro environment. Today’s earnings are hopefully the catalyst for a bigger re-rating.

Note the government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill is also due today. This is new legislation and it’s hoped it will unlock planning reform and big building projects, which should benefit the sector.

It seems we have a favourable combination of decent earnings, positive macro momentum, cheap valuation, plus hopefully a catalyst with new government legislation.