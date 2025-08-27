eyeQ: a FTSE 100 stock to watch

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Entain

Macro Relevance: 70%

Model Value: 957.13p

Fair Value Gap: -8.5% discount to model value

Data correct as at 27 August 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Entain (LSE:ENT) is a FTSE 100 international sports betting and gaming company better known by its brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, PartyPoker and Sportingbet.

The betting sector has some issues - rumours continue to swirl around possible increases in regulation and taxes.

Against that the company has made notable product progress with analysts citing faster apps, bet builders, bet trackers, a “coins” rewards system, plus an uptick in high-profile marketing campaigns such as “Ladisfaction” with the Premier League re-starting.

So much for the bottom-up view of the stock, what’s the macro perspective?

For a long time, Entain has been driven purely by company fundamentals. But note eyeQ’s macro relevance score has just risen above our 65% threshold for a macro regime. For the first time in 18 months, investors need to know the macro outlook as well.

The good news is that eyeQ model value is trending higher. Easy financial conditions - especially a friendly bond market with tight credit spreads and low volatility - are providing a strong tailwind to the share price.

But ENT is lagging that improvement in macro; it sits 8.5% cheap to our model. That’s not sufficient to trigger a bullish signal, but - in macro terms - these are the cheapest levels since President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs shook markets in April.

One to watch.