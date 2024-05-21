eyeQ: GSK, Astra and the battle of big pharma

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary GSK Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value:1,643.03p

Fair Value Gap: +6.24% premium to model value

Model relevance: 56% AstraZeneca Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value:11,748.15p

Fair Value Gap: +3.59% premium to model value

Model relevance: 60% Data correct as at 21 May 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. GSK’s share price rallied around 14.5% between mid-April and mid-May. That could be the market pre-empting good news around their new asthma drug depemokimab. GSK (LSE:GSK) just announced the drug showed good results, reducing asthma attacks in late-stage trials; a market Glaxo believes could exceed £3 billion in sales. Developments around a new drug pipeline are always critical for pharmaceutical companies but, with eyeQ’s smart machine showing macro relevance of 56%, the stock is especially sensitive to company news right now. In fact, GSK hasn’t been driven by macro forces for nearly a year now. Still, even with that health warning, it is worth checking in with the big picture backdrop for GSK. And currently there’s a word of warning. Aggregate macro conditions have been moving in the opposite direction over the last month, falling 1.4%. That leaves GSK 6.24% rich to the macro environment. That’s not enough to trigger a bearish signal, but these aren’t great entry levels. The stock is an interesting mix. Rate cuts from the Bank of England should help, so would stronger economic growth. But it also has some defensive properties – it benefits when markets are trading “risk off”. That could speak to the appeal coming from GSK’s traditional role as a strong dividend payer. Those dividend payments make GSK a perennial retail favourite (even if they aren’t what they were). But it’s worth monitoring model value to look out for any signs of improvement in the macro backdrop.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Finally, note fellow big pharma stock AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) looks similar on eyeQ. Macro relevance is 60%, so slightly below our threshold for a regime, and it’s slightly rich (3.59%) to macro conditions. The big difference though is macro conditions are improving for Astra. Model value has risen 9.2% in the last month. So again, not the best entry levels, but at least a healthy uptrend in macro conditions.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

