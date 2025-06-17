eyeQ: hope that new boss will trigger this stock’s recovery

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Kering

Macro Relevance: 64%

Model Value: €175.21

Fair Value Gap: +8.65% premiumto model value

Data correct as at 17 June 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

In recent years, one of the few challengers to artificial intelligence (AI) as the top investment theme was luxury goods. Companies such as Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EURONEXT:MC), Hermes International SA (EURONEXT:RMS) and Kering SA (EURONEXT:KER) dominate the space, accounting for two-thirds of global sales.

The story is pretty robust; these stocks have huge brands, decent “moats” (i.e. high barriers to entry from new competition) and strong pricing power that helps retain margins, while demographic trends point to a growing middle class globally, but especially in China.

The story had a great run before Covid, enjoyed further success in 2021 as stay-at-home shoppers splashed out on luxury items. But has suffered in recent years among fears around a global recession.

Today, there's some significant company news from Kering, which owns a host of big-name brands including Gucci.

Luca de Meo was named as the new CEO and the hope is that he can reproduce the success he had at turning Renault around. That news has prompted a sharp rally this morning.

Bottom-up analysts will know more about de Meo's pedigree and likely success at revitalising things. From eyeQ's macro perspective, there are a couple of interesting observations:

a macro relevance score of 64% shows the stock is entering a new macro regime for the first time in just over a year

macro-warranted model value remains subdued. The good news is that it's not falling, but rather treading water, awaiting a fresh catalyst to spark new momentum

that means this latest rally has taken Kering 8.65% rich to where our model says it “ should ” be trading. That's not enough to trigger a bearish signal, but it does suggest a fair amount of good news is already priced in

should be trading. That's not enough to trigger a bearish signal, but it does suggest a fair amount of good news is already priced in For that to happen, it needs European reflation (rising growth/inflation), a weaker euro and healthy risk appetite.

The point being that there will be upbeat articles about Kering around today and tomorrow. There are strong arguments for luxury as an attractive investment theme, and the stock price has fallen all the way back to levels we haven't seen since January 2017.

So, the next move is more likely a buy than a sell. But, on eyeQ's metrics, these aren't the optimal entry levels just yet.