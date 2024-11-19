eyeQ: this housebuilder stock is cheap

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Persimmon

Macro Relevance: 66%

Model Value: 1,482.48p

Fair Value Gap: -17.7% discount to model value

Data correct as at 19 November 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Yesterday’s weekly Top 10 post highlighted Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), which screens as cheap to the broad macro environment. But with eyeQ model value moving lower, our smart machine has yet to fire a bullish signal despite appealing valuations.

Persimmon (LSE:PSN) also screens as cheap – it sits nearly 18% below eyeQ model value. And, with PSN, model value has stopped falling and has now bounced in recent days.

Model value has risen from a local low of 1,440p at the end of last week to 1,482p today. eyeQ’s sister company Qi is used by professional fund managers and, for them, that three-day bounce in macro conditions is sufficient for them to consider taking action and buying the dip.

Time-poor retail investors who monitor markets less closely, may want to wait a little longer to see if this improvement in the macro environment continues.

But the basic point holds. After nearly two months when macro conditions were deteriorating, things may be changing.

Perhaps the wait for the Budget is finally over. Maybe, even with money markets discounting less rate cuts from the Bank of England, the uncertainty around the UK’s fiscal outlook has cleared and the homebuilders’ sector can move on to focus on new stories, including possibly a green light for more building projects.