eyeQ: HSBC - time to buy banking colossus?

HSBC

Macro Relevance: 47%

Model Value: 84.05p

Fair Value Gap: +10.05% premium to model value

Data correct as at 18 February 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) reports earnings tomorrow and the mood is optimistic. Last week, the market liked Barclays (LSE:BARC) and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)’s results. UK banks have had a decent run of late and HSBC is up 34% since 1 October.

In HSBC’s case the hope is that cost-cutting and a shift in the bank’s strategy will start to bear fruit. So far, so good. But what’s the macro perspective?

The stock looks rich on eyeQ’s models, it is 10.05% above macro-warranted model value of 804.36p. That’s the richest fair value gap since May last year.

There are two health warnings. Macro Relevance of 47% means big-picture stuff such as inflation and the Bank of England’s policy stance explain less than half of price action. That makes tomorrow’s earnings more important.

Second, model value had been rising consistently for six months. But that improvement in macro conditions is showing signs of stalling. It’s yet to make a new low and we need to see model value below late January’s recent low at 794p to suggest a top has been formed and momentum is shifting lower.

To get an official bearish signal, we’d need to see two developments; macro relevance rising above our 65% threshold for a macro regime, and model value making new local lows.

So, no definitive action from us at least not right here, right now. But the bottom line is that these don’t look great levels to be chasing the upside from a purely macro perspective.