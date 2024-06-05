eyeQ: making sense of B&M’s price slump

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary B&M European Value Retail Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: 541.14p

Fair Value Gap: -5.39% discount to model value

Model relevance: 53% Data correct as at 5 June 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Expectations matter Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME) reported decent results this morning. Revenue was even described as “robust”. But the company failed to produce any forward guidance. The lack of any outlook for 2025 has spooked analysts and prompted a sharp fall in the stock price. In the days ahead, stock pickers will decide if they have enough information on the company’s outlook to argue that this sell-off is a good buy-the-dip level. From a macro perspective, there are two clear messages: the stock is cheap versus prevailing macro conditions, which are moving sideways. Today’s fall leaves B&M 5.4% below our model value.

macro relevance of 53% means big picture stuff such as growth and inflation explain just over half of current price action. The rest is being driven by company stories. That macro relevance - below the 65% where macro environment is critical giving any valuation signals strong weight - is just too low for us to consider B&M in a “macro regime”. There is therefore no official signal. But we can say a fair amount of bad news is now in the price and this is a stock we will monitor closely going forwards.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

