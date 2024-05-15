eyeQ: meme-stock squeeze – the UK version

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

​​​​​ Ocado

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: 368.10p

Fair Value Gap: -1.01% discount to model value

Model relevance: 40%

Data correct as at 15 May 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

The numbers are paltry compared to GameStop Corp Class A (NYSE:GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:AMC), but the resurgence of the meme-stock squeeze in the US has filtered across to Europe. And in the UK, it’s Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) that has emerged as a potential beneficiary.

Why?

Remember that the starting point for any meme rally is a big short base. In 2021, data suggested 140%* of GameStop’s shares were sold short. Today that short is more like 24%. That’s one reason why some commentators feel this time it is different, and that the squeeze won’t be as effective.

But it helps explain why some of Europe’s most-shorted stocks have enjoyed a strong start to the week. Volvo AB Class B (OMX:VOLV B) has 20%** of its shares out on loan and the stock has rallied around 5% this week. In the UK, Ocado is the standout with 12% of its shares out on loan. It rallied hard on Tuesday, but is giving back some of its gains this morning.

The meme-stock frenzy essentially means a group of (predominantly retail) investors identify companies with large short bets against them; then they try to squeeze the price higher, thereby causing those bear bets to capitulate and buy back their shorts to fuel aggressive gains.

In this environment, positioning is the critical factor, even more so than macro conditions or company fundamentals. And it is interesting to note eyeQ’s macro relevance score for Ocado (how confident we are in our model value).

The software company/online grocer spent large periods of the last year in a macro regime. Big picture stories such as economic growth, inflation, and the Bank of England’s policy stance were key for the share price.

But from mid-March to mid-April, macro relevance fell from 70%-plus to just 3%. eyeQ was saying Ocado was ripe for non-macro stories to become important.