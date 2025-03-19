eyeQ: a new bullish signal for this American tech giant

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Alphabet

Macro Relevance: 74%

Model Value: $179.80

Fair Value Gap: -10.53% discount to model value

Data correct as at 19 March 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

The US Magnificent Seven continue to suffer.

The latest headlines driving the sell-off include the lack of anything deemed especially new or groundbreaking from NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s GTC conference. Or, in the case of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), BYD Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1211)’s new charging capabilities – a battery that can provide 400-kilometre driving range on a five-minute charge!

At its most basic, US tech stocks have enjoyed very rich valuations for some time. And now there’s a de-rating going on. Partly because of the DeepSeek story, which is asking serious questions about the huge CapEx plans and whether these tech companies can monetise that spending.

And partly because the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s policies are persuading many investors to re-allocate away from richly valued US stocks towards cheaper European/Chinese equities.

These are big themes that will take not just months but years to potentially play out. But, for nimble investors, there may be times when tactical opportunities present themselves.

And we may have one now with Google owner Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG). The chart below shows:

for 15 months, Alphabet has had low macro relevance and company fundamentals have been more important than big-picture stuff such as growth and inflation

that’s changing - eyeQ’s macro relevance score is now 74% suggesting investors need to pay attention to more than just company news

eyeQ model value was falling – macro conditions have been deteriorating for GOOG

But again, that could be changing. Macro-warranted fair value hit a local low of $175.59 on 10 March. A gain of 2.4% in the past 10 days isn’t yet definitive proof of a sudden turn up in macro momentum. But it does suggest the macro environment may be trying to form a bottom.

Thus far the market remains focused on the de-rating story above and the stock continues to sell off. That means Alphabet now screens as 10.5% cheap to macro conditions. Enough for a new bullish signal.

Bottom-up investors may want to err on the side of caution for now. That’s fair enough, but it’s worth being aware that the macro perspective can no longer be ignored and suggests some value may be building.