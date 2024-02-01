eyeQ: opportunities in the gold sector

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Gold, a focal point for investors right now, surged by 14% in the final quarter of 2023. As 2024 unfolds, potential risks like elections, political tension, renewed inflation and looming financial crises could further solidify gold's coveted “safe haven” status. While exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer exposure to spot gold prices, professional investors at the big fund houses often explore gold mining companies for a “high beta” (more volatile) play. In simpler terms, when gold rises 1%, these mining stocks can potentially surge two or three times that amount – i.e. a way to get more bang for your buck. VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading signal: strategic long-term

strategic long-term Model value: $29.49

$29.49 Fair Value Gap (premium/discount to model value) : -6.5%

(premium/discount to model value) -6.5% Model relevance: 78% Data correct as at 24 January 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Currently, eyeQ’s smart machine highlights VanEck Gold Miners ETF (LSE:GDX), the ETF giving exposure to global gold miners, as 6.5% undervalued. That’s the bottom end of the recent valuation range.

Endeavour Mining Trading signal: strategic long-term

strategic long-term Model value: 1,756.8p

1,756.8p Fair Value Gap (premium/discount to model value) : -25.2%

(premium/discount to model value) -25.2% Model relevance: 68% Data correct as at 24 January 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Another intriguing option is Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV), a West African gold mining company listed in the FTSE 100. The valuation picture here is even more compelling, with the stock trading at a staggering 25.2% below the indicated level based on broader macro factors like growth, inflation, risk appetite and financial conditions. For gold bugs, this looks like a great entry level on an alternative way to play upside in precious metals.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.