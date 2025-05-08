eyeQ: should you be worried about Next’s record rally?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Next

Macro Relevance: 53%

Model Value: 11,937.38p

Fair Value Gap: +4.16% premium to model value

Data correct as at 8 May 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Strong earnings and upbeat forward guidance have propelled Next (LSE:NXT) to all-time highs this morning. There were some fears of caution going into earnings:

the share price has rallied around 30% in the last 12 months, so some analysts thought underwhelming earnings might prompt some profit taking

retailers are vulnerable to fears around global trade wars, which can snarl up supply chains and hurt consumer sentiment.

But, in the end, investors need not have worried. Even allowing for the boost from good weather, Next's numbers were impressive. Ditto their confidence for the remainder of the year in the face of headwinds from tariffs.

For a year now Next has been a micro play. Macro relevance below our 65% threshold means company fundamentals matter more. So, strong earnings and the fact that Next hasn't suffered cyber-attacks like several of its peers have been instrumental in driving the rally.

It is worth noting that, while it's been slower moving, eyeQ model value has also been moving strongly higher. Since 1 April, it's up 16.5%. Next has rallied more and screens as just over 4% to aggregate macro conditions.

However, in this instance the key is the strong uptrend in macro momentum. Yes, the market has priced in all the good news (and a little more); but macro conditions continue to improve. We'd only get concerned about a rich value fair gap when macro conditions start to roll over.

These aren't the best entry levels to chase the stock higher. But the macro environment remains favourable.