eyeQ: ticking off the bullish signs for this share

Target

Macro Relevance: 52%

Model Value: $104.17

Fair Value Gap: -12.0% discount to model value

Data correct as at 22 May 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

It’s a big week for US retailers to report earnings. Stocks such as Target Corp (NYSE:TGT), Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) are always important bellwethers for the health of the US consumer.

That’s doubly so today given President Trump’s assertion that these companies should “eat the tariffs”, i.e. rather than raising prices for shoppers, they should swallow the cost themselves, something which would pressure their margins and therefore be a negative for the stock price.

Rodney Hobson’s bottom-up analysis of the three big box retailers concludes that Target looks the most interesting and the macro picture from eyeQ agrees.

It’s the cheapest of the three sitting 12% below model value - macro conditions say the stock ‘should’ trade around $104.17 currently. Walmart is also cheap to macro but only to the tune of 2.4%; Costco sits 1.0% rich to eyeQ model value.

The chart shows that is a meaningful valuation gap but there is no official bullish signal because:

1) Macro relevance of 52% is below our threshold for a macro regime

2) Ideally, we’d see model value trending higher reflecting an improving macro environment.

So, eyeQ agrees with the view that a fair amount of bad news is already in the Target stock price. But not all the boxes for an official bullish signal are ticked so, for now, we remain on the sidelines.