eyeQ: time to check out of this global player

Marriott International

Macro Relevance: 75%

Model Value: $251.67

Fair Value Gap:+7.68% premium to model value

Data correct as at 15 May 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Rodney Hobson's bottom-up analysis of Marriott International Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) suggests the time is right to book profits. eyeQ's macro perspective shares a similar conclusion, albeit we've yet to trigger an official signal.

The stock sits 7.7% above our $251.67 model value - that leaves it rich, although it's not quite big enough a Fair Value Gap for our smart machine to generate a call-to-action. Still, the fact remains that the stock is expensive relative to macro conditions.

To get a signal we'd need to see two things:

the stock to get slightly richer still

macro momentum to start rolling over

eyeQ model value rose nearly 20% over the last month, thanks mainly to the improvement in credit markets. The bounce in the share price has been more aggressive still.

The risk scenario now is if recent gains in the credit markets stall, eyeQ macro model value starts to fall and the Fair Value Gap shows the stock as rich.

In short, Marriott appears to have a lot of good macro news already in the price. The FVG isn't quite extended enough to trigger a bear signal. Watching macro momentum is key going forward.

But, for those who agree with Rodney's company analysis, the macro view largely reaches the same conclusion. When top-down and bottom-up views align, it's a powerful combination.